AU, Ethiopian Airlines launch COVID-19 protocol compliant travel pass

Ethiopian Airlines is partnering with the African Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (Africa CDC) for the implementation of the African Union Trusted Travel Pass to make continental travel easier and safer amidst the COVID -19 pandemic.

Africa CDC has mobilized a broad multi-stakeholder public-private partnership with the help of its strategic partners, the PanaBIOS Consortium and Econet.

The partnership aims to address the current challenges posed by citizens’ and institutions’ difficulty in accessing accurate health information, high costs and inconvenience in cross border travel, and poor data for health policy and bio-security planning.

The Trusted Travel pass program will ensure country regulations regarding COVID-19 travel requirements are met with minimal room for error and hassle to the travelling public.

Ethiopian Airlines’ customers will now enjoy a hassle-free travel experience with their travel pass helping them verify whether their medical information meets various COVID-19 regulations of their destination.

Ethiopian Airlines has been the pioneer in introducing new technologies to make travel contact-less and convenient in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic and restore passengers’ confidence in air travel.

This latest partnership considerably deepens this longstanding tradition by boosting the safety of passengers and nations alike and reaffirms Ethiopian’s strong commitment to being a major part of the African pandemic recovery effort.