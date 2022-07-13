AU boosts Nigerian Army fight against insurgency, donates ammunition, others

In a bid to boost the Nigeria Army’s fight against insurgency, the African Union (AU) through the Force Commander (FC), Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Abdul Ibrahim has donated ammunition and logistics equipment to Commander Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF, GM Mutkut to improve and enhance the combat efficiency of the Sector.

The equipments were said to have included: military trucks, water tanker, super mobile generators, anti-riot APCs, improvise explosive device equipments, tents, as well as Information and office equipment.

The FC disclosed yesterday that the donation was informed by his visit to the African Union Logistic Base in Douola, Cameroon where series of liaison and deliberation between the Headquarters Lake Chad Basin Commission, MNJTF and the AU was held.

On his part, The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Christopher Musa expressed delight in AU’s effort to support the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

He noted that the equipment would contribute immensely to the ongoing operations in the NE.

He promised that troops of Sector 3 will make good use of the equipment to neutralize the remaining scores of the muarading BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the region.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander and the Force Commander further commended the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for their support in making the procurement and acquisition of the equipment possible.

