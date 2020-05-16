Attempted escape of COVID-19 patients foiled in Kwara 

By NewsDesk

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that it uncovered plots by no fewer than fifteen coronavirus patients who attempted to escape the state isolation center, thus putting the citizens at risk of contracting the virus.

It said the patients jumped over the fence of the facility to escape from the isolation center and took the intervention of the government’s intelligence network to foil the attempted escape.

The Spokesman of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, through a statement released to newsmen yesterday, said the patients had been arrested and returned to the isolation center.

Ajakaye, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, while decrying the action revealed that the patients were among the imported cases who had earlier flout the state’s lockdown order.

“Earlier today, Friday, May 15th, 2020, the government’s intelligence network uncovered a plot by some COVID-19 patients who sneaked into the state to escape.

“This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence. The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.

“Security has been further beefed up at our isolation center. The government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk,” the statement read.