Atiku’s university sacks 400 staff, embarks on restructuring

By NewsDesk, with Agency reports

Towards achieving what it described as its restructuring agenda, the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa, founded by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has retrenched no fewer than four hundred people from its workforce.

The institution said the decision was part of the restructuring ongoing in the former vice president’s group of companies which included Gotel Communications; Adama Beverage, Rico Gado feed mill factory among others.

Recall that Gotel Communication, owner of the only private radio and television station in north-east Nigeria, recently has retrenched some of its staff as part of the ongoing restructuring in Atiku’s group of companies.

However, the Vice President for University Relations, AUN, Prof. Abba Tahir, said parts of measures being put in place to ensure the varsity’s sustainability had necessitated the retrenchment.

Tahir, through a statement released to newsmen in Yola, on Tuesday, said the affected staff was surplus to requirements as the university had been operating unfavorable student-staff ration which was having adverse effects on the institution’s sustainability.

“Thus, consequent upon the university’s new governing council vote to restructure the institution in line with its agenda for sustainability, a process of workforce rationalization has been in the pipeline.

”It is now time for the university to look back, look around and look ahead, to ensure that realistic and globally competitive administrative practices can be achieved in structure, strategy, and focus.

“It would not be realistic for AUN to continue to anchor its administrative structure on over-bloated personnel whose role does not have a significant effect on the philosophy of a development university,” he said.

However, Tahir clarified that all those affected were paid all their contractual benefits at the point of clearance, as the institution followed due process and globally acceptable standards in its action.