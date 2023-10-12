Atiku’s suit against my victory is abuse of court- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has asked the apex court to dismiss the appeal filed by candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, against his declaration as president.

Tinubu predicated his request on the grounds that Atiku’s appeal seeking to upturn the judgment of the presidential election tribunal which affirmed his victory at the presidential poll, was lacking in merit and an abuse of court process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1, declared Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the presidential poll, having been convinced that he won majority of the lawful votes cast at the presidential election.

Dissatisfied, Atiku on March 21, lodged his petition at the tribunal seeking amongst others the nullification of Tinubu’s election over alleged irregularities, malpractices, and non-compliance with electoral laws amongst others.

But, the tribunal in its unanimous judgment delivered on September 6, upheld the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential poll. The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, pointed out that Atiku’s petition failed to prove allegations contained therein and subsequently dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

Not satisfied, Atiku on September 18, asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal for being perverse in arriving at the conclusion that he did not prove his case.

He predicated his appeal upon 35 grounds upon which he is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

Besides, he has also brought in fresh and additional evidence to prove that Tinubu ought not to be on the ballot in the first place on the grounds that he forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate he submitted to INEC in aid of his qualification for the presidential election.

Relying on Section 137 of the Constitution, Atiku also urged the apex court to sack Tinubu for lying on oath, regarding his academic qualification.

However, in response to the appeal marked SC/CV/935/2023; with petition number: CA/PEPC/05/2023, Tinubu through his team of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun, argued that from the “clear position of the law”, Atiku and his party in their joint appeal had not, “demonstrated any reason why this Honourable Court should disturb any of the findings of the lower court, which, with all modesty are rooted in law and perfect demonstration of scholarship.

“We accordingly urge this Honourable Court to affirm the decision of the lower court, while dismissing this appeal in its entirety, as same is lacking in merit and bona fide.

‘We cannot draw the curtain on this brief, without drawing the Supreme Court’s attention to another hypocritical relief being claimed by the appellants in their petition, and more particularly, that in their supplication before the Supreme Court, they are asking that their reliefs be granted.

“The alternative relief (e) put forth by the appellants at the lower court reads thus: “An Order directing the 1″ Respondent to conduct a second election (run-off) between the 1″ Petitioner and the 2″ Respondent.” Undoubtedly, this relief has exposed the pretentious attitude of the appellants, both at prosecuting their case at the lower court and before this Honourable Court. Here are the same set of appellants alleging non-qualification of the respondent, via the backdoor, that is, through their reply, on the one hand, and on the other hand, praying this Honourable Court to nullify the presidential election of February 25, 2023 and direct a second election between the 1St petitioner and the respondent.

“The logical conclusion from this approbative and reprobative posture of the appellants is that deep down in their hearts, they are convinced that the respondent won the election, but have decided to embark on this voyage of abuse of court processes.

“Lastly, may we draw the attention of the Supreme Court to the fact that at the lower court, this set of appellants did not ask for any relief that could inure to the benefit of the appellants in their final written address, as all issues formulated by them and prayers also sought by them before the lower court were targeted at the respondent, without any one of those reliefs designed for their benefit. May we quickly refer the court to the 4 issues formulated for determination in their final written address at page 6974 (vol. 9) of the record, and the concluding part of the address in paragraph 6.01 (a), (b), (c) and (d) on pages 7004¬7005 (vol. 9) of the record.

“Everything put together or summarized, this appeal is a further demonstration of the abusive nature to which the appellants have subjected court processes. The Supreme Court is urged to dismiss it”.

