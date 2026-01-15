Atiku’s son rejects ADC, joins APC

Efforts by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to move every member of his family from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has proved abortive after his son, Abba, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

After joining the APC, the young son of the ex-Vice president collapsed the structure earlier setup to mobilise for his father and ordered that his followers mobilize support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

To further prove his commitment to the APC, he renamed the political group he founded in 2022 as Atiku Haske organisation to Haske Bola Tinubu Organinsation.

He was received into the ruling party by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin and the National Vice Chairman of the APC, North East, Mustafa Salihu,, in Abuja.