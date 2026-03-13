Atiku’s son joins father in ADC ahead 2027

Former Vice President Nigerian politician’s son, Adams Abubakar, has officially joined the Nigeria (ADC), as political realignments continue to intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His move marks a shift from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was previously a member, signaling his intention to pursue political engagement under the ADC platform.

Explaining his decision, Adams Abubakar said the step was motivated by a desire to support efforts aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s democratic system and encouraging responsible leadership across political institutions.

“This step reflects my belief that together, through collective resolve and principled leadership, we can build a better future for our people and for generations yet unborn,” he said.

He also urged his supporters and political associates to consider joining the ADC, emphasizing that broader participation in the party would help advance the ideals of good governance and national progress.

“I encourage all friends, supporters, and well-wishers who share this vision to register with the ADC so that we can collectively work toward restoring value, dignity, and prosperity to our country,” he added.

Adams Abubakar further expressed gratitude to those who have continued to show support and solidarity, noting that their encouragement has strengthened his resolve to remain active in national development efforts.