Atiku’s men regroup, rallies support for Tinubu, Fubara

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office celebration, political stalwarts, particularly members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who campaigned for the party’s former presidential candidate during the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, have regrouped in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, declaring their support for the president and the State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara.

They said that their decision was basically to ensure continued peace and development of the state and not for any personal reasons.

The group led by former minister of transportation, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and former national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, made their declaration on Thursday while briefing newsmen on activities inside the state.

Also present at the briefing were former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara; Celestine Omehia, former deputy governor of the state, Tele Ikuru; Senator Lee Maeba; and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson. among others.

Sekibo noted that the party and the people of Rivers State were solidly behind the governor, to ensure his tenure yield dividend of democracy.

The former minister alleged that nobody has any problem with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who was appointed to serve as yhe Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister by President Tinubu.

He stressed that their concerns is centered on allowing the incumbent governor, Fubara, govern the state in peace.

Also speaking, the former national chairman of the PDP, Secondus, promised that PDP will return Fubara for second term in 2027.

