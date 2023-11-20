Atiku’s former aide condemn Appeal Court on Plateau Gov’s sack

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s campaign spokesperson and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has faulted judgement of the appellate court sacking Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate winner.

According to him, We have never seen where an election was invalidated on the ground that somebody disobeyed a court order,

Bwala disclosed this on Monday while responding to the judgement delivered yesterday after the Appellate Court reviewed the judgement made by the tribunal that upheld the governor’s victory at the poll.

The legal practitioner said an election should not be invalidated because of a court order on party congresses.

“If you look at the grounds in section 134, disobedience to court order was not there. Now, the court can say disobedience to court order was a consequence of not conducting the primary.

“Even if they don’t conduct the primary, it is pre-election but it is more of the disobedience of the court order.”

He urged the people of Plateau to be hopeful “because our eyes are now fixated on Ebonyi because if this goes this way, then we have every reason to believe that it will go in the favour of PDP.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mutwang polled 525,299 beating 17 other candidates including Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 481,370 in the March poll.

Back in September, the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirmed the election of Mutfwang but two months later, an appellate court on Sunday sacked the PDP governor and ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Goshwe. The court held that the party violated the court order that a valid congress be conducted in the 17 local government areas of that state.

