Atiku’s defection won’t affect our victory in 2027- APC 

Following the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he had been a long-standing member, after joining forces with other political figures to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the opposition’s platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the former presidential candidate’s move, stating it will not affect their chances in the upcoming elections.

Atiku, who left the PDP to join the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other opposition leaders forming a coalition for the 2027 elections, cited the party’s current trajectory, diverging from its foundational principles, as his reason for departure.

In response to the two times presidential candidate’s defection, the APC described it as a predictable act of desperation and the final unraveling of a fragmented opposition, stressing that it will neither change the electoral fortunes of the ADC nor pose a serious threat to the party’s dominance.

In a statement issued by the APC’s Lagos state chapter Spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party further stressed that Atiku’s defection underscores the instability and inconsistency that have long plagued the opposition, urging voters to consider the importance of leadership grounded in real achievements and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future.

According to the Wednesday’s statement, “Atiku’s departure from the PDP is not a surprise to discerning Nigerians. His continuous political nomadism is emblematic of a man driven not by principles or ideology, but by unrelenting personal ambition.

“We further note that the defection will neither change the electoral fortunes of the ADC nor pose any serious threat to the dominance of the APC, especially in Lagos State and across the federation.

“Let us be clear: whether Atiku is in PDP, ADC, or any other alphabet party, the people of Lagos and indeed Nigeria are wiser. The APC remains the only party with a proven track record of delivering transformative governance, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

“We wish to emphasize that this development presents an opportunity for the electorate to reassess the character and consistency of those seeking to lead, reiterating that APC stands firm in its commitment to progress, unity, and a vision-driven Nigeria.

“Lagos APC also wish to use the opportunity to urge our members and supporters to remain focused and continue mobilizing at the grassroots for the forthcoming elections, stressing that victory lies in the party’s unity, performance record, and people-oriented agenda.

“Atiku has again proven that political instability follows him wherever he goes. Nigerians deserve better than recycled politics and self-serving theatrics. APC is ready to lead, and ready to win,” it concluded.