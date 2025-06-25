Atiku’s coalition party, 109 others approach INEC for registration

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s coalition party, Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA), Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s son, Seun’s political group, Movement of the People (MOP) and 108 others have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration ahead of the 2027 general election.

The groups were said to be requesting that INEC grant them permission to gather across the country, organize political rallies and participate in the next presidential election and others that may come before and after the 2027 poll in the country.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the requests are being processed in line with the relevant laws and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines.

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our regulations and guidelines. We have acknowledged all requests received.

“So far, we have acknowledged all applications received, except for six, which were submitted recently. These will be acknowledged before the end of the week,” he said.

Yakubu urged Nigerians, especially those interested in registering political parties, to consult the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, available on the Commission’s website.

The Commission has also released the full list of the 110 associations, detailing their proposed names, acronyms, addresses, as well as the names of their Chairmen and Secretaries.

1. Key of Freedom Party (KFP)

2. Absolute Congress (ABC)

3. All Grassroots Party (AGP)

4. Congress Action Party (CAP)

5. United Social Democrats (USDP)

6. National Action Congress Party (NACP)

7. Great Alliance Party (GAP)

8. New Nigeria Congress (NNC)

9. United Peoples Victory Party (UPVP)

10. Allied Conservative Congress (ACC)

11. Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)

12. All Nigerians’ Party (AND)

13. Abundant Social Party (ASP)

14. Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN)

15. National Freedom Party (NFP)

16. Patriots Party (PP)

17. Movement of the People (MOP)

18. Peoples National Congress (PNC)

19. African Union Congress (AUC)

20. Alliance of Patriots (AOP)

21. Socialist Equality Party (SEP)

22. About Nigeria Party (ABNP)

23. African Reformation Party (ARP)

24. Accelerated African Development Association (AADA)

25. Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)

26. Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM)

27. Zuma Reform (ZR)

28. Party for Socialist Transformation (PST)

29. Liberation People’s Party (LPP)

30. Progressive Obedients Party (POP)

31. Great Nigeria Party (GNP)

32. National Youth Alliance (NYA)

33. National Reform Party (NRP)

34. Patriotic Congress Party (PCP)

35. Community Alliance Party (CAP)

36. Grassroot Alliance Party (GAP)

37. Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC)

38. All Nigerians Alliance (ANA)

39. Team New Nigeria (TNN)

40. All Labour’s Party (ALP)

41. New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGOCP)

42. New Green Congress (NGC)

43. New Green Coalition Party (NGCP)

44. About All (Nigerian)

45. Nigerian Liberty Movement (NLM)

46. National Democratic Party (NDP)

47. Citizen United Congress (CUC)

48. All Gender Party (AGP)

49. Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN)

50. Village Intelligence Party (VIP)

51. Great Transformation Party (GTP)

52. Alliance Social Party (Not Provided)

53. Nigeria Democratic Alliance (NIDA)

54. New National Democratic Party (NNDP)

55. Obedients Peoples Party

56. Nourish Democratic People’s Congress (NDPC)

57. All Youth Reclaim Party (AYRP)

58. LA RIBA Multipurpose Cooperative Society

59. Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria (AYPN)

60. The True Democrats (TTD)

61. Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC)

62. National Democratic Movement

63. Economic Liberation Party (ELP)

64. Grassroot Ambassador’s Party (GAP)

65. All For All Congress (AFAC)

66. People Democratic Alliance (PDA)

67. United National Youths Party of Nigeria

68. Peoples Liberation Party (PLP)

69. Democratic Union for Progress (DUP)

70. Citizen Democratic Alliance (CDA)

71. African Action Group (AAG)

72. Patriots Alliance Network (PAN)

73. Democratic Leadership Party (DLP)

74. Pink Political Party (PPP)

75. Young Motivation & Awareness for Development Forum

76. Access Party (AP)

77. Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative (YPEI)

78. Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party (GRAP)

79. Republican Party of Nigeria

80. Sceptre Influence Party (SIP)

81. Young Democratic Congress (YDC)

82. Patriotic Nigerians Party (PNP)

83. Far-Right Party

84. Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

85. United Citizens Congress (UCC)

86. Reset Nigeria (RN)

87. New Nigeria Democratic Party ()

88. Save Nigeria People Party (SNPP)

89. Above All (AA)

90. Alliance for Youth and Women Party (AYWP)

91. Rebuild Nigeria Group (RNG)

92. Citizen Progressive Party (CPP)

93. Good Guardian Party (CG PARTY)

94. Abiding Greatness Party (AGP)

95. Patriotic Peoples’ Party (PPP)

96. Development & Freedom Party (DFP)

97. Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture (PUP Culture)

98. The Populist Party (Party P)

99. New Nigeria Leadership Party (NNLP)

100. All Allies Alliance

101. National Action Network (NAN)

102. Coalition for Nigerian Democrats (CND)

103. Republican Party of Nigeria (RPN)

104. Abundance Africa Alliance (AAA)

105. Freewill Humanitarian Party (FHP)

106. Peoples Emancipation Party (PEP)

107. Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLPC)

108. Peoples Democratic Congress (PDC)

109. All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

110. Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA)