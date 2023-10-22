Atiku’s Chicago surgeon will work for Tinubu’s success- MKO’s son

Following revelations that trailed former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s trip to Chicago State University (CSU) on President Bola Tinubu’s certificate claim, Abdul-Mumin Abiola, son of late Moshood Abiola (MKO), the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, has described the exercise as one that put an end to doubts and vindicated Tinubu on certificates obtained outside the country.

Abiola said that Atiku got less to what he and his counsels had set out to achieve before leaving the country for the Unite States and that what they seek to get at the Supreme Court may not come to past, rather work for Tinubu’s success.

He disclosed this during an interview with newsmen while speaking on plans by the opposition parties to get the court to remove President Tinubu after he was declared winner of the 2023 election in the country.

Abiola noted that there was no need for anyone to have approached the court on the certificate of Tinubu since there were prove that he attended and graduated from the institution before been employed Mobil Oil.

He noted that the response received by the opposition from CSU on Tinubu’s certificate was unnecessary and may also not make the Supreme Court to rule in their favour on the poll.

According to him, Nigerians especially the 8 million that cast their vote or the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, have spoken and their voices were loud enough during the poll to indicate their choice of leader.

He, meanwhile, urged Atiku and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to withdraw their case their suit and accept outcome of the 2023 general elections which the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner.

Abiola disclosed that many did not vote for Tinubu because he was APC candidate but because of the support he has rendered over the years to Nigerians without asking for anything in return.

According to him, When my mother Kudirat Abiola was killed he was the first to honour her. I was only 9years old when I lost her and President Tinubu has always been there ever since.

