Atiku’s certificate forgery allegation: More posers for Dele Momodu

I admire Chief Dele Momodu’s passion and unwavering support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the current Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. However, the air he claims has been cleared over the lingering controversy surrounding Atiku Abubakar’s educational background is still hanging. I implore him to go back to our former Vice President after reading this piece for more clarification.

These are my concerns: One, I know that in Osun a certain People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who is a serving commissioner in the current administration told us he obtained an HND before obtaining his OND. Is that the same case with Atiku because I hear he holds a Master’s degree at the moment. But most Nigerians, including this writer is not informed about where and how he obtained his first degree that qualified him for the master’s programme in International Relations, in the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, where he was said to have graduated from in 2021. So, we need to know.

Two, I am aware that the former Vice President was at the Police College, Kaduna but had to drop out because he had no evidence to show that he passed Mathematics subject at the O’level sitting. So, which result eventually qualified him to be admitted into the School of Hygiene, Kano ? Chief Dele Momodu should tell Nigerians.

Three, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, claimed that he attended the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for a diploma in Law. The question is, which certificate qualified him for that programme? Was it the Diploma from School of Hygiene, Kano? Or the O’level that forced him to abandon the programme at the Police College, Kaduna because of the ‘missing Mathematics in his submitted O’level result,’ or another WAEC certificate?

Four, Atiku is the nickname for Abubakar. From his own story, he told us his father was Garba Abubakar, who was said to have drowned while crossing a river to the neighbouring village, known as Toungo, may Allah grant him Aljanah firdaus, but the former Vice President never told us he is Abubakar Abubakar. So, my senior colleague, Chief Momodu needs to educate us further on this as well.

Five, there are reports of a WAEC certificate that Atiku claimed to have earned after receiving a Diploma. Is that correct? Provide further and better particulars to show that indeed, the man you are marketing is free of blemish.

Six and finally, who is Siddiq or Sadik Abubakar if assuming without conceding that Siddiq or Sadik is the same as Abubakar. Is our former Vice President Abubakar Abubakar?

Dear Chief Dele Momodu, the concerns surrounding Atiku Abubakar’s educational history and credentials are pertinent and deserve further clarity. These questions should be addressed transparently to clear any doubts and ensure the accuracy of his public record. God bless you as you do, sir.

