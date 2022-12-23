Atiku’s campaign chairman sold oil bloc, divert $15M- Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the state, Lee Maeba, of selling an Oil bloc that belongs to indigenes of Ogoniland and diverting $15 million proceed realised from it.

Aside from that, Wike criticised Maeba, a former senator representing Rivers South-East, over his contributions to Ogoniland in spite of his alliance with Atiku over the years.

He made the allegations on Friday at the commissioning of the Bori-Kono road while reacting to the claim by the former lawmaker after his house was attacked by hoodlums, vandalising property worth millions of naira.

The former lawmaker alleged that the governor sponsored perpetrators of the attack, so as to silence him before the upcoming election in Rivers.

Angered by the claim, Wike stressed that Maeba allegations were part of the strategies to justify campaign funds received from Atiku to mobilise voters in his favour during 2023 election in the state.

He noted that the task handed to the former lawmaker would remain an uphill one for Maeba since he could not attract any project to the state, particularly his senatorial district

Wike said: “You (Maeba) were made a senator. Mention one project you brought to the people Of Ogoniland as a distinguished senator. When you were the senator, the presidential candidate of PDP was the Vice President and you said you are close to him. What project did you bring to Ogoniland? No, Ogoni, you people are here.

“Senator Lee Maeba claimed, as a distinguished senator, he was one of the few senators that was close to the Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is now presidential candidate of the PDP,” the governor said.

“Senator Ledogo Maeba, with your closeness then, with your opportunity and privileges, what did you bring to the people of Ogoniland? Mention one project. I went to your community the other day, I saw the school you attended. I cried – how could a senator have attended this kind of school and yet, look at the shape that school is in? Go and see what that school looks like.

“East-West Road, I gave it to you, Lee Maeba, to do. The only thing you got in the Senate was an oil block, which you sold at $15 million. Who has a calculator there? Convert it; come down to 700. Seven hundred (times) 10 is 7 billion, is it not? Seven hundred (times) five will be how many? 3.5! That is, 13.5 billion (naira) was what you got (and) was paid to you (sic).”

He challenged Maeba, a senator from 2003 to 2011, to mention one Ogoni son or daughter he put on a scholarship or one primary school in Ogoniland he had repaired since his tenure as a senator.

“As a minister, my community never had a school. I brought a school to my community. As chief of staff, I brought roads to my community. You were doing constituency projects. Where is your own in Ogoniland?

“Stop using Ogoni people. Stop telling them lies. No amount of lies you can concoct can change the minds of the people because they know all you are doing is for your selfish interests.

“You said I promised you governor. I never (did). You said they were calling you here to the throne. Which throne? I don’t have a throne to give anybody. Telling people all kinds of lies. We are not people of violence,” he said.

