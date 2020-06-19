Atiku’s aide describes APC as sinking ship

“There is every indication that the confusion and disgruntlement in the party are of monumental dimensions judging by the news coming from the headquarters of the party where three members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are laying claims to the vacant position of the National Chairman”.
The aide argued that neglect of the advice has put Nigeria in debt and that Atiku had raised alarm over what may become of the country’s economy if the Buhari-led administration continues to secure loans without commensurable revenue to pay back debts that accrue from it.
“In my opinion, it’s time Nigerians rise and demand good governance and accountability that is lacking in the President Buhari administration. We can not continue to be called and known as the world capital of poverty. 2023 is around the corner, the APC has shown a dangerous deficiency in the effective management of our resources, economy, security and even politics”.