Atiku will never be Nigeria’s president – Wike

The former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, will never be elected Nigeria’s president, describing him as an ‘old man.



Wike argued that Nigeria needs a ‘fresh perspective’ and leaders who can bring about real change, rather than relying on ‘recycled’ politicians saying how can we use one man for how many years?



The Federal Capital Territory Minister made this statement during a heated debate with newsmen at the state house on Wednesday.



Wike, who criticized Atiku, noted that he was rejected by the people after presenting his blueprint in the 2023 presidential election, adding that Atiku cannot take over the government through mere social media defamation.



He justified his claims by pointing to the recent U.S. election, where citizens voted for Donald Trump despite numerous allegations against him, stating people know who is right for them, and Atiku is not the right choice for Nigeria.



While addressing the LGA crisis in Rivers, he said, “There is no LGA crisis that has to do with me, how can i concentrate here if I have a hand in it”.



When questioned about the halted Rivers State allocation by the Federal Government, Wike suggested that Fubara present the state budget to the court to regain access to the funds.