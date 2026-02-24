Atiku warns FG over El-Rufai’s deteriorating health

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to clarify the circumstances surrounding Nasir El-Rufai’s health condition, warning that it would be held responsible if his health deteriorates further.

Atiku’s call follows reports from the former governor’s aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, alleging that El-Rufai suffered a nosebleed while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement shared on his verified X account, Atiku expressed serious concern over the situation, describing it as “disturbing and unacceptable in a democratic society.”

“Reports that he suffered a nosebleed while family members were allegedly denied access are deeply troubling and unacceptable in a democracy,” he wrote.

He added, “If the authorities cannot guarantee his health and fundamental rights, the lawful and humane course of action is to grant him bail without delay. If anything happens to El-Rufai, this government will be held accountable.”

Atiku also called on the Federal Government to specify which agency is holding El-Rufai—whether the EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the State Security Service (SSS), or any other arm of the security establishment.

“Secrecy in matters of detention only fuels suspicion. Nigerians deserve transparency,” he said.

He emphasized that whichever agency is responsible has a constitutional duty to ensure El-Rufai’s safety, dignity, access to medical care, and access to family and legal representatives.

Furthermore, Atiku raised concerns about what he described as selective prosecution, alleging that opposition figures are aggressively pursued while others are shielded from investigation.

“The continued detention of El-Rufai under unclear circumstances raises serious questions about motive. Anti-corruption cannot be credible when it appears partisan, coercive, or strategically timed,” he said.

“Justice must be transparent. Accountability must be even-handed. And the rule of law must apply to all, without fear, without favour, and without political bias.