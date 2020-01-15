Atiku wants citizens to reclaim Nigeria, faults Imo gubernatorial election verdict

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following Supreme Court verdict on Imo state gubernatorial election, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has faulted the verdict that sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, describing the judgement as a direct reflection of ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ex-Presidential candidate stated that the present state of the Nation gives cause for concern, saying, Nigeria is under a despotic administration.

Hope Uzodinma of APC was declared winner of the 2019 elections in the state and was issued a Certificate of Return as governor, thus, annulling that which was earlier issued to Ihedioha .

He charged the people of Imo to stay strong and remain hopeful for a government that will truly reflect their wish in 2013 elections.

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair.

“This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself”, Atiku added.

The former vice president expressed desires that Nigeria will, in his lifetime, regain her identity as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress; rising to reach her true potential as the giant of Africa and a country to be looked up to by the world.