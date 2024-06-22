Atiku, Tambuwal, others visit Buhari amid merger discussion

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State ex-governor, Aminu Tambuwal, have paid a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, amid discussion for opposition parties to merge to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead 2027 presidential election in the country.

Aside the two personalities, other members of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were also in attendance during the meeting that lasted for minutes inside the former president’s residence.

The meeting on Saturday was confirmed by Atiku and a former aide to the President, Buhari Salau, who both shared videos and pictures from the meeting.

In a short statement to accompany his pictures, Atiku disclosed that visit also afforded them the opportunity to offer Eid-il-Adha homage to the former president.

He said: “Accompanied by some stakeholders of our great party, the PDP, we visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage”.

Sallau, meanwhile, shared a video from the visit on his social media handle with the caption, “The former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.”

This came days after Atiku advocated for merger of the opposition parties to rescue the nation by forming alliance to remove the APC.

He noted that solutions to the country’s challenges required a fresh ideas that could change the narrative of the nation from worse to good.