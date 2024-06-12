Atiku sympathises with Tinubu after June 12 parade mishap

29.9 C
Lagos
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu after the President slipped at the Eagles Square during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.
Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during the 2023 general election, described the president’s fall as an unfortunate incident that could have happened to anyone.
The former vice president’s sympathy for Tinubu came hours after the president slipped at the Eagles Square while boarding the parade vehicle to inspect the guards inside the arena on Wednesday.
In a short statement released on his official social media handle, Atiku said: “I sincerely sympathize with President Bola Tinubu over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him”.
Earlier, the President after slipping quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings without further issues to douse the tension on his health status.

