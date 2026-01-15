Atiku son’s defection a clear message to Nigerians – APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the defection of Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to the APC as a major political statement and a clear signal to Nigerians ahead of future political realignments as dates for the 2027 polls draws near.

It said the decision of Atiku’s son to abandon what it described as the “pretentious ADC contraption” and align with the APC amounted to a profound indictment of his father’s long-standing political choices and credibility.

In a statement issued on Thursday after his defection, the Spokesperson for the Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo, added that impact of Abba’s decision worth more than the result the ruling party will get after organizing a thousand press conferences across the country.

Oladejo stressed that Atiku’s son decision raises serious questions about the substance, consistency and trustworthiness of the former Vice President’s convictions.

According to him, “When a man’s own son deserts his political judgment, repudiates his choices, and embraces an alternative path, Nigerians are entitled to ask what deeper indictment of credibility is required.

“If those closest to you are unconvinced by your political convictions, how do you expect an entire nation to suspend disbelief?”

Oladejo, meanwhile, took aim at Atiku’s political history, describing it as decades of ideological inconsistency marked by repeated defections, shifting alliances and an “obsession with the Presidency” that has outlived public patience.

The APC Spokesman noted that Atiku’s political journey reflects “a nomadic ambition in search of any party willing to mortgage its soul.”

“He has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Congress (AC), back to the PDP and now to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’.

He argued that the decision of Atiku’s son to chart a different course was neither accidental nor trivial, but rather a tacit admission that the former Vice President’s brand of politics has lost relevance.

Describing Abba’s defection as a “generational rebuke,” he stated that it symbolised a rejection of recycled politics, expired ambitions and leadership without firm ideological grounding.

Oladejo further said the move represents a strong vote of confidence in the party’s record of governance and in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which it said is being diligently implemented.

“Let it be said without equivocation: when credibility collapses at home, it cannot be rehabilitated in the marketplace of national politics,” the statement added. “Leadership that cannot inspire loyalty in its immediate constituency cannot inspire confidence in a nation of over 200 million people.”

While welcoming Abba Abubakar into the party, Oladejo described his decision as courageous, and urged Nigerians to “read the political handwriting on the wall.”

According to the party’s publicity Secretary, the era of political tourism, moral inconsistency and ambition without ideology is “gasping for relevance,” adding pointedly: “If Atiku’s son has moved on, Nigeria certainly should.”