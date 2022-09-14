Atiku sets conditions for PDP national chairman’s removal

In a response to State Governors’ demands that the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, should resign, the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that their wish could only be actualised if members adjust the PDP constitution.

Atiku said that their wish was not impossible, but the party’s constitution must be amended to allow re-composition of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He noted that the status of the party in the country does not allow it to embark on such journey and that it could affect it chances during next year’s election in the country.

The party’s flagbearer disclosed the conditions on Wednesday when he led his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other leaders of the party to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on an interactive session with stakeholders of the PDP from Southwest including the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to the presidential candidate, Nigerians will not trust the PDP to govern by the tenets of rule of law if it takes such arbitrary action against itself.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is the oldest political party in Nigeria since the return of democracy and even before then,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe. “It is a party that has laid down rules and regulations.

“I have been a member of the party since when it was formed, and I am still a member of the party up to the point of what it has grown to become.

“There is nothing any individual can do to change the outlook of the National Working Committee of the PDP. The PDP is a party where there are laid down rules and regulations.

“What Governor Makinde is asking for is possible only when we have amended our party’s constitution. As things stand today, no single individual has the power to tamper with the NWC of the party. Doing so will be illegal and it will be against our rules in the party.”

Amid the increased calls for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the South-West PDP, demanded that Ayu should step aside for equity and fairness to reign in the party.

The south-west stakeholders’ interactive session was attended by leaders of the PDP across the six states of the geopolitical zone with a common resolution to ensure victory for the PDP in next year’s general election.

PDP leaders who attended the interactive session included the chief host, Governor Makinde; PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke; as well as the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele.

Others are PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, and PDP National Deputy Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, among others.

