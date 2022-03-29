Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, others discuss consensus candidate for North

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries, aspirants from the northern region of the country including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have met to decide a consensus candidate that would be supported to get PDP’s ticket and challenge the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC) during 2023 elections in the country.

Other aspirants from the region that have joined the discussion were Siokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who have all made their intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari known publicly.

The three other aspirants met with Atiku on Monday evening to get him into the discussion for the region to present a candidate that would contest during PDP primaries later in the year.

Before the meeting held behind closed doors, Tambuwal, Mohammed and Saraki had visited the chairman of PDP zoning committee and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to intimate him of their plans and get his committee to recommend that North should produce next candidate for the country.

Confirming the meeting, Saraki and Mohammed said that the crux of their discussion was centred on the need to have a consensus candidate ahead of the primaries.

They added that their aim was to further ensure that the party and region go to the election with one candidate that who would receive the backing of all PDP members as well as mobilise electorate for him during the voting exercise,

“Earlier tonight, alongside Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed, and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatuddeen, we visited former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to consult with him on our ongoing discussions about consensus building in our great party, PDP”, they added.

