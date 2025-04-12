Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogize Super Eagles former coach

Enveloped in the memories of former Super Eagles player and coach, Christian Chukwu, contribution to football development in Nigeria, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have joined millions of sports lovers to mourn the sportsman who passed on after brief illness.

They described the deceased former football tactician as one whose demise has left a great vacuum in the country football sector, saying this is a great loss to the country.

In separate statements released on Saturday after the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announced the demise of the former Super Eagles captain and coach who hailed from Enugu State.

Expressing shock over Chukwu’s demise, Atiku said that his absence would be profoundly felt considering his experience in the country’s football world.

He said: “It is difficult to grasp that Chairman Christian Chukwu, has passed on. His name stands tall in the rich tapestry of Nigerian football. From the mid-70s, when he captained our beloved Green Eagles, to that glorious triumph at the 1980 Nations Cup, Chukwu was the image of grace, discipline, and dedication — both as a player and a coach.

“His absence will be profoundly felt. My thoughts and prayers are with his dear family and with every one of us who cherished his contributions to the beautiful game. May the Almighty grant him eternal rest and grant his loved ones the strength to carry on”.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, mourned the passing of Chukwu, saying the Captain of the Green Eagles, who won the African Nations Cup in 1980, was a legend

The Governor described the death of the national icon who served as both player and coach to the national team as a painful loss to the nation, particularly to football lovers.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Chukwu family, the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian football federation on the passing of the ex-player of Enugu Rangers.

Sanwo-Olu said Chukwu, popularly known as ‘Chairman’, would be sorely missed. He therefore urged his family, friends, colleagues and football fans to take the death of the former coach of the Kenya national team as an act of God.

He said: “The death of Christian Chukwu is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian players and coaches in football history.

“He served Nigeria passionately as Captain of the national team, then known as the Green Eagles, between 1974 and 1980. He made history as the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament.

“Christian Chukwu also coached the Super Eagles and later General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rangers International F.C., which he once played for. He was also a one-time coach of the Kenya national team.”

Sanwo-Olu prayed to God for eternal peace for the late Christian Chukwu and for Him to grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.