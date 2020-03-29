Atiku reveals four strategies to end coronavirus, commend Bauchi, Kaduna governors bravery

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Apparently not happy that coronavirus spread to Nigeria, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that the solution to fast-track the country’s exclusion from the list of countries affected by the deadly disease was for leaders and citizens to be transparent about it.

Atiku, who confirmed his son’s status after contracting the virus, stressed that the strategy would assist the country beat the pandemic and become a reference point globally.

The former Vice President, in a statement on his official social media handle on Sunday, stated that everyone should toe the line of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasru El-rufai, who rather than conceal their status revealed it.

While commending the action of Controller-General of Nigerian Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, to reveal his status, he also counseled Nigerians to embrace all preventive measures recommended by governments and health officials to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country.

Atiku said: “I wish to recommend the examples of Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasru El-rufai and Controller-General of Nigerian Immigration, Muhammed Babandede for their disclosure.

“We can beat this pandemic by being open about it, educating our people, isolation, and testing. It is not a death sentence, we will all be fine. Be safe; wash your hands, keep social distance and avoid large gatherings”.