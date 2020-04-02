Atiku refutes money disbursement claims during lockdown

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself, alongside his group of companies from an advertorial making rounds on social media asking Nigerians to register for monetary palliative measures to cushion the effect of two weeks restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that the viral nature of the advertorial and response it had generated from Nigerians owing to his personality had necessitated the clarification, adding that such intervention from him would had been announced on all his official social media handles and pages.

The former Vice President said any link asking for the bio-data of Nigerians as beneficiaries of monetary handout remains fake, and that such had not been authorized from his office, saying his office is not in anyway connected to the said advertorial.

Atiku, who is the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate during the 2019 general elections, through a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, noted that his group of companies alongside charity organization did not announce any stimulus package for Nigerians after his donation to the apex government to help in fighting the global pestilence.

“This is obviously a scam, an attempt to fleece and defraud Nigerians by, perhaps, collecting their vital bio-data for a nefarious objective orchestrated by masterminds of the advertisement on social media.

“Atiku Abubakar, his businesses or charity organization is not in the know of this purported plan and the accompanying advertorial. The website address, https//www.atikufoundation.online, given by the scammers for individuals to apply, is unknown to the former Vice President,” the statement said.

The former Vice President, however, called on relevant security agencies to investigate and unmask the impersonators behind the link and ensure that they are brought to book to serve as deterrents to those planning to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.