Atiku rates APC governors, states performance low

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has rated All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and states ruled by the party low on performance, saying their administration has eroded gains recorded by previous governments, particularly those ruled by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governments before the current dispensation.

He claimed that the while the states and governors were performing poorly, states controlled by the main opposition party are working assiduously and ensuring the electorates enjoy dividends of democracy through infrastructural projects been commissioned in those states.

The PDP presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election gave the rating on Thursday in Bauchi State where he commissioned a 4.2-kilometre road constructed by the State Government. The former vice president alleged that the states controlled by APC were coming short in areas of infrastructural projects but high on propagand and media hype.

“I wish the federal government will copy what the PDP governors and PDP states are doing in this country because, in every PDP state you go, you will find infrastructural development projects taking place.

“I cannot recall any APC states commissioning projects. Therefore, your Excellency, you are virtually laying the pathway to the return of PDP in this state and in the country at large. I want to commend your contributions in that regard,” Atiku told journalists after commissioning the Gombe to Maiduguri road by-pass which was named after him.

He also blamed the Federal Government for the spate of insecurity and unemployment among youths across the country, adding that unemployment was the main factor responsible for security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

Furthermore, he lauded the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for the developmental milestones hand his foresight in placing the state on path of growth and development.

“Let me start by commending you because you have done very, very excellently well. For the few hours I have been in Bauchi today, I have been impressed by the infrastructural developments that I have personally seen and not been told.

“These programmes that you have implemented and continue to implement, are the bedrock of development be it educational, health care delivery or any other aspects of development. But, most importantly, these developmental projects have become instruments of economic empowerment.

“By economic empowerment, they have also created thousands of jobs for our teeming youths. Let me commend you for reducing the unemployment in the state and the country at large because it is this unemployment that creates security challenges that we are currently facing in this country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

