Atiku rallies opposition parties against Rivers LG poll results

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thrown his weight behind calls to challenge the outcome of the recently concluded Rivers local government election, urging all opposition parties to reject what he described as a blatant assault on democracy.

With a firm and urgent tone, Atiku warned that the controversial exercise, if left unchallenged, would set a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s political future and embolden those willing to undermine the nation’s democratic foundation.

In a strong statement, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate accused those behind the polls of orchestrating a sham process designed to subvert the will of the people.

He insisted that no government lacking legal and moral authority should be allowed to preside over such a crucial democratic exercise, calling the entire arrangement “a mockery of democracy.”

The remarks were issued late Sunday on his official X handle in reaction to the Rivers State local government election, which has already ignited heated political debate across the state.

The poll, conducted under the watch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has drawn criticism over its legitimacy, with many questioning the fairness and legality of the process.

“The local government election in Rivers State is not just flawed; it is an insult to the very idea of democracy,” Atiku wrote. “By forcing through a process that lacked legitimacy, the ruling APC has shown it is willing to abandon all caution just to secure unfair political advantage.”

He called on opposition parties in Rivers to close ranks and reject the results outright, stressing that accepting them would only embolden political actors “determined to trample on the democratic rights of the people at any cost.”

Atiku also appealed to Nigerians nationwide, the international community, and Nigeria’s democratic partners to pay close attention to what he described as a “dangerous turn” in governance under President Bola Tinubu, warning that the country’s democratic principles were being put at risk.

“I stand firmly with the people of Rivers State,” he declared, aligning himself with citizens he said had been subjected to the actions of “a political cabal intent on hijacking grassroots governance.”