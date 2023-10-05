Atiku rallies Obi, Kwankwaso, others against Tinubu ahead S-Court verdict

In a bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked his opponents during the 2023 general election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as other Nigerians to join his quest for justice in the certificate saga involving Tinubu.

Atiku said that his trip to the United State to obtain a certified copy of Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU) was not for him but to enshrine probity, accountability, and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government,

Atiku had requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University over the suspicion that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

Atiku made the call on Thursday at a press conference to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) in Abuja, which was attended by the PDP former national chairmen, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and Uche Secondus.

He said: “Let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thoughts, our religious, traditional, community and political leaders and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria and indeed every single person who loves this country as I do and who wishes nothing but the best for this country as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government,” he said during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday. “This is a task for every one of us.”

While Tinubu and his supporters have repeatedly denied the accusations, Atiku stated that he would continue to seek justice over the matter and would only rest when the Supreme Court rule either in his favour or against him.

“Immediately after the elections, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, and I did not even allow them to get into my house – I didn’t.

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, fine. So that’s the end of the fight, because, at the moment, we are the Supreme Court, and there is no other higher court than the Supreme Court.”

