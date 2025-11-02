Atiku rallies Anambra voters behind Anambra ADC guber candidate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on voters in Anambra State to seize the opportunity presented by next weekend’s governorship election to usher in what he described as a new era of good governance and political stability in the state.

According to him, the election offers “a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state” and to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not “snatch and run away with the mandate of the people.”

In a statement shared on his social media handle on Sunday, Atiku noted that the November 8 poll is one of the off-cycle elections in Nigeria’s electoral calendar but carries significance beyond routine voting.

Atiku urged the people of Anambra to rally behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Ndubisi, whom he described as capable leaders that can drive the state toward “a new era of prosperity and economic stability.”

He also challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, to demonstrate its commitment to credible elections in Nigeria.

Atiku said the election is an opportunity for the electoral umpire “to prove to the world that it has turned a new page, and that the integrity of our election would not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party.”

He encouraged registered voters across the state not only to participate but to mobilise widespread support for the ADC.

“Anambra is a place with so much good history about our great country,” Atiku said. “I believe that yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria where the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would bring lasting prosperity, peace and stability to our country.”