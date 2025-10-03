Atiku raises concerns on INEC’s credibility ahead 2027

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has voiced concerns over the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, warning that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not shown convincing commitment to the reforms needed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku stressed that without urgent steps to strengthen the system, doubts over the integrity of future elections would remain deeply entrenched.

He further argued that Nigerians had expected INEC to lead efforts, in collaboration with the National Assembly, to build a framework that guarantees transparent, free, and fair elections.

The former Vice-President cautioned that delays in implementing meaningful reforms would only undermine public trust in the commission and threaten the democratic process.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made the remarks during a meeting with a European Union (EU) delegation led by Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament and head of the 2023 EU Election Observation Mission.

The meeting was a follow-up on recommendations made by the EU after the 2023 elections.

“It is disturbing that nearly two years after the last elections, we have not seen convincing signs that INEC is committed to meaningful electoral reforms,” Atiku said.

“The future of our democracy depends on building a system where every vote translates into the people’s will.”

He further emphasised that Nigerians are eager for legislation that would secure credible elections where, as he put it, “every ballot truly counts.”

Atiku also assured the EU team that he would continue to support civil society groups and international partners in pushing for reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.