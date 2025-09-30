Atiku raises concern over death toll after Kwara bandit attack

Following persistent bandit attacks in the northern part of the country, which have left many dead and displaced thousands, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to curb the growing insecurity and restore peace and stability across affected communities.

Atiku’s call for action came hours after a deadly bandit attack in Kwara State, where several residents, including vigilantes and the traditional ruler of the Ogbayo community, were killed in Oke-Ode.

The former Vice President condemned the attack, emphasizing that such violence must not be allowed to take root in any part of the country, as Nigerians deserve to live in peace and security.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Tuesday, cited the bandit attack in the North-Central state and other incidents recorded across the northern region of the country as grim examples of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

He further called on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to intensify efforts to eliminate banditry and restore peace across affected communities and beyond.

According to him, “The tempo of armed attacks in some parts of Kwara State, and indeed in different parts of the country, is alarming.

The recent being the reported tragic killings at Oke-Ode where innocent lives, including vigilantes and the traditional ruler of Ogbayo community, were killed by rampaging bandits.

I wish to once again make a call to relevant security agencies and policy makers to not let the map of insecurity fester, as it seems.

I would implore that all hands are on deck to ensure that our beloved Kwara State and its people are not just protected but also be the bulwark against a raging dark army of armed criminals. Kwara is a gateway, and we must fight for its safety.