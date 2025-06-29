Atiku raises alarm over Boko Haram attacks in Sokoto

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to urgently intervene in the worsening security situation in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

Atiku said terrorism is rapidly spreading across the country and poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s unity.

In short statement released on his official social media handle on Sunday, the former presidential candidate appealed to President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the concerns raised by the people

He wrote: “The escalating terrorism plaguing various parts of Nigeria demands intensified government action.

“Beyond the tragic loss of lives, these acts sow seeds of distrust, threatening the unity of our nation.”

He said residents of Isa are sending out a distress call for help, and urged the government and security agencies to act before the situation worsens.

His words: “The people of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State are urgently appealing for government intervention to protect their lives and property.

“This is an SOS and an early warning for the government and security agencies to act proactively.”

He added that unity and solidarity are key to defeating terrorism.

“Our greatest strength against terrorism lies not in the barrels of guns but in the unbreakable bond of our collective unity. Together, we can push back the scourge of terrorism,” Atiku stated.