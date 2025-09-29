Atiku pushes for strict mining law enforcement in Zamfara

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for stricter enforcement of mining laws in Nigeria following the tragic collapse of a mining pit in Jabaka Village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, which claimed several lives.

Atiku urged the federal government, the Zamfara State Government, and relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to collaborate urgently in addressing both the immediate rescue efforts and the broader regulatory failures in the sector.

He warned that the incident once again exposed the deep-rooted failures in enforcement, oversight, and safety regulation within the mining industry.

According to him, the lack of structured monitoring, proper training, and emergency response systems has left many artisanal miners vulnerable to preventable disasters.

Expressing his condolences, the former vice president extended his sympathies to the families and communities affected.

According to Atiku, “First and foremost, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by this tragic event. Your pain is our pain. We mourn with you, and we pray for strength and solace in this dark hour.

“I also commend the valiant rescue teams, local volunteers, and medical personnel who are working tirelessly under difficult and dangerous conditions to recover survivors and provide care to the injured. May God grant them safety and success in their efforts.

“This disaster underscores, yet again, the urgent need for Nigeria to confront the underlying failures in enforcement, regulation, and oversight in the mining sector especially in artisanal and small-scale mining, where workers are often exposed to life-threatening hazards without adequate safety measures.

“There’s an urgent need for stricter monitoring and regulation of mining activities, particularly in areas dominated by artisanal operations. Nigeria must strengthen health, safety, and environmental standards while also ensuring that miners receive proper training, equipment, and support to reduce risks. In addition, there should be well-coordinated emergency response mechanisms with faster reaction times and adequate resources to save lives when disasters occur.

“I call on the federal government, the Zamfara State Government, agencies such as the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and other stakeholders to collaborate urgently. The task at hand is to rescue those still trapped, provide immediate relief to victims and their families, and ensure that lessons are learnt to avert such tragedies.