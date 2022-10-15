Report on Interest
Politics

Atiku promises to end Insecurity, revive economy

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to introduce policies and programmes that would completely revive the country’s economy and tackle insecurity across Nigeria.

Aside from that, the presidential flagbearer assured that when elected the successor to President |Muhammadu Buhari, efforts would bed geared towards reuniting different parts of the country.

He gave the assurance on Saturday during meeting with leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum and other northern socio-political organisations where he unveiled his agenda and campaign manifesto to them .

Addressing northern leaders drawn from the Arewa Consultative Forum, Jamarry Matan Arewa and other northern socio- cultural organisations, the former Vice President assured that if he his elected president in 2023, the country’s challenges will be addressed.

Earlier,  Northern leader, Munir Jafaru, had tabled some of the challenges confronting the region before the PDP presidential candidate, asking that what were the solutions available for the region.

The challenges highlighted by the leaders include insecurity, poverty, high-illiteracy rates which had increased the number of out of school children across northern states.

Jafaru added that the region will support a candidate who has a better and implementable manifesto to tackle the problems.

