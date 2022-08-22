Atiku promises handing over federal varsities to Govs

As a measure to permanently end the face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to hand over all Federal Government-owned universities to state governments for management if elected president during 2023 elections.

Atiku said that the decision was basically to return the tertiary institutions to their original owners, the state governments, and free central government from issues that could distract and affect it from delivering dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

He noted that the institutions were before now established as property of the regional governments which later devolved into states and that the return to their owners would not affect them from delivering services to Nigerians.

The Adamawa-born politician stated this on Monday as a panelist at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference ongoing in Lagos state.

Atiku, who used the platform to disclose plans for the country if elected into office as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, stressed that the Federal Government does not have infinite resources to cater for all the institutions’ need.

“The only way is to make sure that you make conducive environment available to both foreign and local investors to participate in our country, whether it is infrastructure, whether it is education, whether it is power,” he said.

“I had an argument with a university professor from Federal University, Lokoja. He said he read in my policy document that I intended to devolve, in other words, to return education to the states. How dare I do that?

“I said, ‘Mr. Professor, do you realise that the first set of our universities belongs to the regional governments?’ He said, ‘Yes’. I said, who are the successors of the regional government? He said the states.

“I said the children you send to America, to England, who own those universities? mostly the private sector. So, why is it that you think we cannot do it here? We don’t have the money”, he added.

The PDP presidential candidate promise came hours after the striking lecturers of the federal varsities, who had embarked on industrial action since February 14 over improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities, and academic autonomy among other demands, turned down the government’s offers.

It would be recalled that ASUU embarked on a similar industrial action for nine months in 2020 before reaching an agreement with the government on the payment mode.

