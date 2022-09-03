Atiku, PDP Guber candidates foresee winning chances in Lagos, others

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and governorship candidates of the party from Lagos and other states have resolved that the PDP could unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in some of its major strongholds across the country should every member unite and work for the party during 2023 general election.

They believe that the ruling APC has assisted them in campaigning and all that was left for the major opposition was to work together as well as save the country from the shackles of the ruling political party in the country.

During the meeting, Atiku and the governors, according to sources, identified Lagos, and Kano as some of the states that the PDP candidates must ensure that they secure victory for the party during next year’s poll.

The former Vice President alongside his running mate, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, met with the candidates at his residence on Saturday in Asokoro, Abuja.

Those in attendance were governorship candidates from Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Lagos, Niger, Kano, Sokoto, Delta, Yobe, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, and Zamfara states.

After the meeting which lasted for several minutes held behind closed doors, Atiku disclosed that their discussions were centered on their chances ahead of the 2023 general election across the country.

Atiku noted that the meeting was an opportunity for him and his running mate to strategies with the gubernatorial candidate and ensure that none of the political parties garner more votes than the PDP during the poll.

According to him, today, I met with the governorship candidates of the PDP at my residence in Abuja. It was an opportunity for us to x-ray the state of the nation and how as one, we can mobilize Nigerians for the task of ousting the ruling party and commencing the rebuilding of Nigeria.

Earlier, Chairman of the PDP Governorship Candidates Forum and PDP Governorship Candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, said that the meeting was to formally congratulate Atiku and themselves on the achievements recorded during the primaries held across Nigeria.

Ashiru added that they discussed extensively as a family on a wide range of issues including the internal wrangling that had affected the PDP from preparing effectively for the election.

Asked if the current rift between Atiku and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was part of the discussion, Ashiru said that the party would come out of the challenges very strong.

