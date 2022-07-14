Atiku, PDP Govs., others rally support for Adeleke ahead Osun poll

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other governors of the party have rallied support for its Osun State gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke ahead poll.

Atiku said that the party had found Adeleke competent and capable which was why they are pledging their support for him.

According to him, the Guber candidate is the one that would save the state and bring the needed development they were yearning for.

The PDP presidential candidate further urged all residents of the state to come out in mass and vote for Adeleke because it would be the right thing to do.

On his part, speaking during his campaign in Osogbo, on Thursday, Adeleke promised to improve the development of the state and assured the electorates of his plans to rescue pensioners as well..

“I am so glad that to be here. We are proving the APC wrong and that PDP have come to stay in Osun State.

I want to appreciate you for the mandate given to me under the aegis of PDP. For years, they have denied us the victory but I know that by Saturday, when you vote for PDP, you vote for progress and all the pensioners would not suffer again.

We’ll bring back grassroot strategy because it is the grass root that brings development.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

