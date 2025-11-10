Atiku, others preparing for political extinction not 2027- Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, risk political irrelevance rather than preparing effectively for the 2027 elections.

The statement followed the Anambra State governorship election, which the party said exposed the weaknesses of the opposition coalition.

According to the Lagos APC, the election highlighted a lack of unity, strategy, and organization among opposition groups, raising questions about their ability to mount serious challenges in future polls.

“The election did not merely defeat them, it embarrassed them. It stripped them bare. It showed Nigerians that behind the noise lies a confused mass of political wanderers, competing egoists, and perpetual complainers masquerading as a coalition,” it stated.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Monday, the party added: “A group that cannot win together in a familiar backyard and a supposed stronghold should stop dreaming about winning anywhere else.”

The party cited post-election comments from former presidential candidate Peter Obi as an example of the coalition’s disorganization, highlighting ongoing divisions and lack of clear strategy within opposition ranks.

“In fact, it is becoming obvious that Mr. Obi may have missed his true calling. His newly discovered comic talent will serve him well after 2027 when his political retirement becomes official and irreversible. Leadership requires seriousness, not sentimental monologues and emergency philosophies discovered at polling units,” the Lagos APC said.

It stressed that Nigerians are increasingly judging political leaders by results and performance rather than rhetoric or propaganda.

“While the opposition is busy licking its wounds and searching for excuses, the APC continues to deliver reforms, attract investors, expand infrastructure, and restore Nigeria’s dignity on the world stage. Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is not just moving—it is rising,” the chapter added.

Turning to the Anambra election, the chapter praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining neutral and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a transparent and credible exercise.

“By maintaining absolute neutrality, encouraging transparency, and refusing to interfere, the President has elevated his democratic credentials to a level the opposition can neither match nor comprehend,” the statement read.