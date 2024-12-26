Atiku, other northerners can’t be president in 2027 – Okupe

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, former spokesman and ex-Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has urged former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other northern politicians aspiring to rule the country to shelve their ambition till 2030 when the country’s power rotation will return to the region, saying the South, and not the North, should produce the president during next poll.

Okupe argued that fairness demands that the South completes its eight-year term, similar to the North before the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.

While stating this during an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos State, Okupe acknowledged that although Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, is eminently qualified to contest in 2027, geopolitical considerations make it inappropriate for him to assume the presidency at that time.

“Atiku failed in 2023 not because he was not a good person but because people felt that a northern Muslim could not succeed another northern Muslim after eight years,” Okupe added.

“If Atiku contests in 2027, he has the right. He is eminently qualified and one of the best we have, but geopolitics is an issue.

“The conditionality still persists: a southerner would have just completed four years and needs another four-year term.

“It’s not in the constitution, but we agree that when a northerner does his eight years, a southerner will do the same. So, the North cannot now terminate the tenure of the South in 2027. It is not going to work.”

Okupe also highlighted that Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, could vie for the presidency in 2027 as a southerner.

However, he expressed doubt that Obi could unseat Tinubu, noting the incumbent president’s progress in governing the country.

“Obi can contest. Obi is a young man, very dynamic and very ambitious. But geopolitics is important in a country that has not achieved horizontal and vertical unity. The person who is occupying the place right now, Tinubu, is also a southerner, who is doing well.

“We can see what this gentleman (Tinubu) is doing. I wish Obi luck, but it is going to be an uphill task,” Okupe said.

Regarding potential alliances of politicians and parties to unseat Tinubu in 2027, Okupe said such coalitions would likely fail due to an inability to make necessary concessions

“I have been in this game for over 40 years. I came into politics in 1978. I have been in several talks and discussions and represented my party and movement in several alliances.

“We have not attained the maturity to be rational, reasonable, and ready to make the necessary concessions for group interest. We are not there yet.

“Even in private businesses, 90 percent of partnerships crumble within the first three years.

“I wish those attempting alliances luck, but it is going to end the same way it always does—futility,” Okupe said.

Reflecting on the alliance that brought ex-President Buhari to power in 2015, Okupe acknowledged Tinubu’s pivotal role, stating that Tinubu made significant concessions to ensure its success.

“The man who spearheaded that alliance had grown beyond naivety and selfishness.

“You set up an alliance, cook food, and invite others to eat. Tinubu conceded everything to make it work,” he said.

Okupe expressed doubt that opposition leaders like Atiku, Peter Obi, and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso would demonstrate similar maturity or willingness to concede to one another in 2027.

Speaking about Tinubu’s performance, Okupe commended the president’s clarity of purpose and direction.

“Nigeria is lucky that Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election. He has purpose, zeal, and clarity of mind about where he wants to lead the country.

“It took Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore 31 years to bring Singapore from nowhere to a first-world country.

“It is either we want this country to move forward and be upgraded, or we want to keep playing politics and destroying the lives of our children,” Okupe concluded.