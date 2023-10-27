Atiku, Obi should wait till 2031- Ganduje

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the Supreme Court judgement upholding the election of Presided Bola Tinubu is a proof that the February 25 presidential election was not manipulated as claimed by the opposition.

Ganduje also asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to wait till 2031 when Tinubu would have rounded off his second term.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the Kano State former governor, who congratulated Tinubu, said the judgement has laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties.

Ganduje said the Supreme Court verdict would pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the “Renewed Hope” mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

The APC helmsman called on Atiku and Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

He said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi on their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.”

Ganduje also called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leaning, to rally round the President to ensure that he delivers more dividend of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.

