Atiku, Obi, others should wait till 2031 – APC

As political heavyweights race against time to meet requirements for participation in the 2027 general election, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged opposition leaders, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar and ex-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to focus on the 2031 elections rather than engaging in unproductive political distractions.

According to the Lagos APC, the road to 2031 offers ample time for reflection, internal reforms, and the development of credible alternatives that can genuinely resonate with the electorate.

The party, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Wednesday, stressed that while opposition parties play a critical role in strengthening democratic governance, such participation must be grounded in realism, responsibility, and respect for the electorate’s mandate.

Highlighting recent off-season elections, the APC said the results reflect the confidence of Nigerians in its leadership, vision, and developmental trajectory.

“In contrast, the opposition has demonstrated a glaring lack of preparation, cohesion, and seriousness- further reinforcing doubts about its capacity to mount any credible challenge in the forthcoming electoral cycle,” he said.

The party described the opposition’s last-minute scramble for alliances and coalitions as exposing disarray and raising doubts about its capacity to mount a credible challenge.

“Rather than dissipating energy contesting settled mandates through distractions and rhetoric, opposition elements should channel their efforts toward rebuilding, re-strategizing, and preparing meaningfully for the 2031 elections,” the statement said.

The APC also emphasized that governance is a serious responsibility, not perpetual campaigning, reaffirming its commitment to delivering on promises, including strengthening infrastructure, improving economic opportunities, enhancing security, and promoting citizens’ well-being.

The party further urged the opposition to embrace constructive engagement while acknowledging political realities, noting that democracy thrives on maturity, foresight, and respect for electoral outcomes. It reaffirmed its steadfast focus on building a greater Lagos for all.

“We urge the opposition to embrace constructive engagement where necessary, while also acknowledging the political reality before them. Democracy thrives not only on competition but also on maturity, foresight, and respect for electoral outcomes.

“The road to 2031 offers ample time for reflection, internal reforms, and the development of credible alternatives that can genuinely resonate with the electorate. Until then, Lagosians expect all political actors to contribute positively to the peace, stability, and progress of our dear state.