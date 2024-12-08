Atiku, Obi, others must wait till 2031- Akume

Ahead 2027 presidential election, Benue State former Governor and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has declared that those nursing presidential ambition, particularly from the Northern region, should shelve such aspiration until after President Bola Tinubu completes his second term in 2031.

Akume, who spoke less than two years into Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term in office, added: “No vacancy in Aso Rock until 2031”.

While speaking on an online platform monitored by newsmen, he said a fresh mandate for the incumbent President was a done deal.

He advised former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, not to seek the exalted seat in 2027.

He said: “President Tinubu as a southerner, should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027, should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

” If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President of Nigeria, even at the age of 90 years, he can get it, but he and other Northerners, eyeing the office now, should look beyond 2027.”

On the controversial Tax Reform Bills, the SGF pleaded with those kicking against the proposed legislation to give necessary support to it as he maintained that his principal means well for the country.

He said, “President Tinubu through the reform bills, wants to reposition the Nation’s economy as he earlier did with the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonization of the foreign exchange windows in the country.

“It is very easy to destroy but difficult to build, the various reforms being rolled out, are meant to rebuild the destroyed Nigeria by previous administrations.

“Very soon, Nigerians will start seeing results from the reforms being carried out,” he said.