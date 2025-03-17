Atiku, Obi, others faults NYSC for threatening corper

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex- presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have faulted the National Youth Service Corps for threatening Ushie Uguamaye, a Lagos state deployed corper, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

They condemned the harassment orchestrated by the board member, alleged to be an official from Eti-Osa Local Government Area, while urging the government to tolerate constructive criticisms rather than suppressing them.

This came a day after Uguamaye, in a TikTok video that went viral, expressed frustration over the deteriorating economic condition of the country, describing Tinubu as a terrible president.

The corper, hours after the video gained thousands of views, alleged that she was getting threatening messages from top officials in the state and NYSC alike, which led to widespread dissatisfaction from citizens and opposition leaders across the country.

While Atiku commended Uguamaye for speaking up against bad governance, Obi stated that a government that silences its citizens is not democratic, saying our nation’s future and development depend on our collective courage to speak out against injustice and intimidation.

The former governor urged Nigerians not to stifle their voices, but instead stand firm, support one another, and continue advocating for a Nigeria where freedom of speech is revered and leadership is accountable to the people, particularly in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

According to him, “The National Youth Corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, recently had an experience that highlights a troubling trend in our nation—one where voices of reason and truth are met with intimidation rather than dialogue and engagement. Reports indicate that she has faced threats from NYSC officials simply for expressing her concerns about the current administration.”

“This pattern is not isolated. I, too, have been subjected to threats for daring to offer constructive suggestions and comments. I now face daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling simply for expressing solution-based views on government policies. Such actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy. A government that silences its citizens is not democratic or one that is subject to accountability and good governance and is most often corrupt”

” I urge the current administration to reflect deeply on its approach to dissent and recognize that constructive criticism is a cornerstone of democratic progress. A just and prosperous Nigeria should be one where people like Raye are encouraged to speak out about the challenges they face, while those in government take urgent action to address these issues,” he said..