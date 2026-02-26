Atiku, Obi, others demand for 2026 electoral act review

Opposition heavyweights, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and other prominent opposition figures, have called for a comprehensive review of the 2026 Electoral Act.

The leaders urged the National Assembly to urgently initiate amendments to controversial provisions they said threaten democratic integrity.

They insisted that immediate legislative action is necessary to safeguard electoral transparency, strengthen public trust in the voting process, and ensure inclusive political participation ahead of future elections.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Lagos/Osun Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the opposition bloc warned that certain clauses in the current law could weaken democratic safeguards if left unaddressed.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the group, National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed, said lawmakers must demonstrate commitment to reform by revisiting contentious sections of the Act.

“We are calling for a responsible and patriotic review of the Electoral Act to remove provisions that may undermine credible elections,” he said. “Democracy thrives on fairness, transparency, and the confidence of the electorate.”

Ahmed further stressed that strengthening the legal framework governing elections would not only protect the ballot but also prevent disputes that often follow electoral outcomes.

He added that proposed amendments should be guided by broad consultations with political stakeholders and civil society groups.

Key figures at the meeting included former Senate President David Mark, NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Also present were the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola, and the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi. Senator Dino Melaye, former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, and former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke attended as well, underscoring the wide support for the proposed reforms.