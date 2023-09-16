Atiku, Obi lost 2023 presidential election before voting started- Soyinka

Ahead of Supreme Court verdict on the 2023 presidential election, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has insisted that the poll that produced President Bola Tinubu was authentic and that the opposition candidates lost the election before voting started across the Nigeria on February 25th.

Soyinka said that Peter Obi, who contested the poll on platform of the Labour Party and his former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) actions before the poll gave Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) an edge over them.

He disclosed that their decision to contest on different political platforms crippled their chances and made them handover the contest to Tinubu.

According to him, the mistake we all continue to make is our insistence on regarding the recent Nigerian elections as an adversarial thriller.

“The contrary is the truth. The ballot tally accurately reflected what happens when a political party splits itself in two, especially so critically close to an election. What promised to be a spectacular contest is transformed into a Feast of Voluntary Donation of the spoils of war”.

He disclosed this on Saturday in a statement the don personally signed and made available to newsmen across the country after his comment during an event in South Africa where he stressed that Obi and Atiku were never winners of the poll recently.

The comment from the Laureate attracted reactions from Labour Party leadership, and other political groups as well as individuals, describing Soyinka’s stance as one that is at variance with his status as a statesman.

Inspite of the attack from the opposition, Soyinka maintained that the oppositions should review their style before the exercise, accept their mistakes and project for next election in the country.

“Until that conclusive hour, wherever and whenever the subject turns to the Nigerian elections, my contribution can be taken for granted in advance: Peter Obi did not win the Nigerian 2023 elections.

“Jointly with his erstwhile colleague of the PDP, Abubakar Atiku, they donated the outcome, even before the voting. Let politicians and their cohorts learn to take responsibility for the consequences of their choices within democratic options”, he added.

Soyinka, meanwhile, took a swipe at the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed for threatening to cause an unrest across the country should the voting and results collation exercise not go in their favour against the APC.

“That, however, is not always the ultimate destination – the re-gifting may continue, prodded by a sudden surge of regret. There remains, lurking in the background, a far more potent beneficiary. In this case, we easily recall it as the unregistered but loudly canvassed IPP – the Interim Peoples Party, usually to be found in bed with the military.

“The notorious Datti interview, menacing, intimidating and unambiguous, sets the scene for such re-entry. Then, history repeats itself over and over again, as currently manifested along the West African sub-region. The “call to arms” is made literal by those whose trade is precisely that of arms”.

