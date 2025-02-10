Atiku, Obasanjo, Tambuwal, Imoke begin discussion on 2027 election

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has led other chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to meet former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital to discuss national issues amid allegations against President Bola Tinubu of introducing unfriendly economic policies and programmes since assuming office.

Other members of the opposition party that visited Obasanjo inside his library were former governors of Cross River and Sokoto States, Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal, and the senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

They met on Monday behind closed doors after the team arrived the former president’s library in Abeokuta at 12:36 p.m.

They were received on arrival by Obasanjo’s ally, Oyewole Fasawe, who urshed the diginitaries into the former president’s premises for the visit.

Although the purpose of the meeting has yet to be ascertained, it comes amid rumours that opposition leaders have been considering allying to unseat Tinubu during the 2027 election.

Before now, Atiku hosted Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) at his residence in Adamawa State, a development that sparked rumours of a possible coalition between the opposition leaders.