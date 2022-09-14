Atiku meet Makinde, other southwest PDP leaders on party repositioning

In a bid to ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is repositioned to win the 2023 election, the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has meet the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, gubernatorial candidates from Southwest and leaders from the region to discuss solutions to the current challenges facing the party before the poll next year.

Atiku’s visit to the state’s capital, Ibadan is said to be a strategic move to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The presidential candidate was said to have been received by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal on behalf of the Governor who is currently attending a state official assignment.

The party in a statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atoranti, stated that the choice of Ibadan as the first point of call by the candidate was a clear signal that the PDP is one united and indivisible family.

Atoranti stated that the party is committed to delivering the zone for the party’s candidate in the February presidential election.

“On behalf of members of the zonal executive council of our great party I welcome our candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Ibadan where he would hold a crucial meeting with all stakeholders of the party”

“The visit could not have come at a better time than now in view of the ongoing reconciliation and fence mending moves by top hierarchies of the party at different levels to address various interests and agitations within the party which were blown out of proportion by the ruling APC.”

As gathered, Atiku would hold a town hall meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party in Southwest Nigeria’s leadership while he is in Ibadan.

The visit is aimed at building confidence in his teeming supporters ahead of the flag-off of the September 28, 2022 campaign date.

