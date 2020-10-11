Atiku, Makinde condemn killing of EndSARS protester

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, have condemned Nigerian Police use of force on #EndSARS protesters across the country that later resulted in the death of a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) final year student, Jimoh Isiaq, in Ogbomoso.

They argued that all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters were investigated, even as they stated that peaceful protest against any government policy was legal under any democratic administration.

The two leaders, in separate statements yesterday, while reacting to the use of force against those protesting, stressed that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs.

“Nigerians should be provided with a non-toxic environment for #EndSARSProtests. It is their constitutional right and an ingredient of democracy. They deserve to be heard and not killed or maimed,” Atiku added.

The elder statesman, who commended the tenacity of protesters, described them as brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard.

Makinde, who revealed that Jimoh was confirmed dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, added that Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were currently on admission at a hospital.

The governor, who described the situation as highly regrettable, disclosed that he had contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident were still ongoing. He said: “The ENDSARS protests are a strong indicator of a systemic failure. It is a failure on the part of those who have been constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens. It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.

“I will be paying a personal visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaka and I promise to pursue the investigations to a logical conclusion.