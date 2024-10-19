Atiku lost to Tinubu because Nigerians rejected him- Wike

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) May not end soon after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, publicly attacked the party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a politician that has lost relevance in politics across the country.

Wike argued that this rejection was exhibited by Nigerians during the 2023 presidential election which Atiku contested and lost to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The FCT minister, who noted that election remains a viable platform for any politician test his popularity, stressed that it is time for the former Vice President to stop contesting election and leave the stage for younger generations of politicians that still have relevance.

He stated this on Saturday during a luncheon in honour of the 10th Rivers State Assembly.

Wike claimed that Atiku had lost presidential elections in 2019 and 2023 as against him that is yet to lost major poll, saying this chose that Atiku has been rejected by Nigerians.

The Rivers State former governor stated this while responding to Atiku ‘s claim that the outcome of the 2024 Rivers council poll revealed that the people have rejected Wike and should leave the political stage.

He said, “We never contested the local government elections. Did we contest? Did we pick forms? I hear Atiku Abubakar say, ‘Oh, they have rejected me in Rivers State.’ Okay, assuming, though not conceding, that he has lost many times, Nigerians have also rejected him.

“If you say for an election we did not contest, never participated in, that it shows Nigerians have rejected us, fine. You that contested and failed woefully, Nigerians have rejected you, so pack up and go home”, he added.

The former Vice President, had commended the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that the election unfolded with peace and integrity.

Atiku also lauded the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for his unwavering commitment to the interests of the people, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

He had said, “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the state.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing is greater than democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”